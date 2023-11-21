Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss gives an ultimatum to the housemates to clean the house or else they would have to face this serve punishment

MUMBAI : Since Bigg Boss Season 17 has begun there is a lot of drama and fights happening in the house that is keeping the audience and fans hooked on to the show.

We have seen how contestants like Ankita, Isha, Abhishek, Vicky, KhanZaadi, Munawar, Mannara and are giving their best in the show and are seen since day one.

Neil, Aishwarya, Anurag and Sana are seen in bits and pieces in the show and trying to be seen and are slowly playing the game.

We also saw how during “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode how Salman Khan guided Ankita, Isha, Mannara and Munawar to how to play the game and where they are going wrong and how they can up their game.

He also told Ankita how Vicky is playing the game so well and he has made himself strong and she is left behind.

TellyChakkar has exclusively got to know that Bigg Boss would give the contestants an ultimatum that if they don’t clean the house then they would get a severe punishment.

Bigg Boss will show the contestants how before entering the house how clean and well maintained the house was and once they enter it’s so bad that all their clothes, utensils are all scattered everywhere.

Also Read : Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Abhishek Mallan gets saved from nomination with this special power

He would tell them that he gives them 1 – 2 hours to clean the house and then he would send some people to inspect the house and if they find things scattered then they will take it and keep it to themselves and wouldn’t return it back for the whole season.

Bigg Boss would appoint Sana Raees Khan as the head of this task and she is supposed to supervise and see everything is clean and kept in place.

Well, there is no doubt that the house is in a mess and that Bigg Boss has given the ultimatum and it would be interesting to see if the contestants could keep the house clean or not.

What do you think will the contestants be able to clean the house?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Abhishek Mallan gets saved from nomination with this special power