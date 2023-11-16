Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 16 MC Stan to grace the upcoming episode of the “Weekend Ka Vaar”

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

There are a lot of fights and drama happening in the Bigg Boss house as the housemates aren't getting along with each other.

We did see how Ankita and Vicky are having so many issues and keep fighting and now Vicky has shifted to the Dimag room and Ankita is still in the Dil room which upsets her and she lashes out at Vicky.

On the other hand, Aishwarya and Neil also have issues but they are trying to sort it out, Ankita becomes the target as she gets the maximum votes for nomination.

Abhishek and Isha also have a tiff with each other and they are at loggerheads.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode will take place tomorrow and it's one of the most awaited episodes as Salman Khan gives an insight about how the contestants have performed and who has done good and who hasn't.

As we know every Weekend Ka Vaar some celebrity guest would come and have some fun sessions with the contestants.

As per sources, Bigg Boss Season 16 winner MC Stan will be gracing the show where he would be coming and interacting with the host Salman Khan and the contestants of the show.

He will also be telling the contestants how they should be playing the game and would be talking about his experience in the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see who Salman Khan being lashing at and who he would be praising.

