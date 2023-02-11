Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss slams Isha Malviya for showing double standards and for using Abhishek and Samarth for her benefits

MUMBAI: Isha Malviya since her entry has been grabbing headlines for her game in Bigg Boss as her love story with Abhishek has been highlighted and called for.

We did in the show how Abhishek was mad for Isha and in the premier episode we did see how both accepted their relationship and how things faded away and on the stage only they began to fight and revealed things about their relationship.

Even in the house we did see how Abhishek was getting affected by her but she wasn’t and at times she was confused if she wanted him back in her life or not.

Then during the last “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode we did see Isha’s current boyfriend Samarth Jurel’s entry into the show and how things changed back then as both Abhishek and Isha changed their stance.

We did see how Isha accepted that Samarth was her boyfriend and that she has no feelings for Abhishek and then we also saw how the latter was behind KhanZaadi.

Now we have exclusively got to know that Bigg Boss would be slamming Isha for her double standard behavior in the house and for using Abhishek and Samarth as per her convenience.

He would warn her and would tell her that whatever she is doing is not right and that she needs to make up her mind.

First, she wanted Abhishek beside her and now when Samarth is there with her still she talks about Abhishek and worries about him.

Well, there is no doubt that Bigg Boss is right over her as the audience and fans also felt the same.

It will be interesting to see if Isha understands what Bigg Boss is trying to tell her and not and that she shouldn’t get into the mess.

Do you think Isha will change and understand Bigg Boss points?

Let us know in the comments below.

