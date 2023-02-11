Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss slams Isha Malviya for showing double standards and for using Abhishek and Samarth for her benefits

In the upcoming episode Bigg Boss will slam Isha for the way she has played between Abhishek and Samarth and will tell her to understand what she is doing. No doubt that since the beginning of the show Isha has been seen and all thanks to Abhihsek for it.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 20:03
Isha

MUMBAI: Isha Malviya since her entry has been grabbing headlines for her game in Bigg Boss as her love story with Abhishek has been highlighted and called for.  

We did in the show how Abhishek was mad for Isha and in the premier episode we did see how both accepted their relationship and how things faded away and on the stage only they began to fight and revealed things about their relationship.

Even in the house we did see how Abhishek was getting affected by her but she wasn’t and at times she was confused if she wanted him back in her life or not.

Then during the last “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode we did see Isha’s current boyfriend Samarth Jurel’s entry into the show and how things changed back then as both Abhishek and Isha changed their stance.

We did see how Isha accepted that Samarth was her boyfriend and that she has no feelings for Abhishek and then we also saw how the latter was behind KhanZaadi.

Now we have exclusively got to know that Bigg Boss would be slamming Isha for her double standard behavior in the house and for using Abhishek and Samarth as per her convenience.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! “Munawar is playing it safe as he doesn’t want to get nominated, Mannara always needs support in the game as she cannot play solo” - Soniya Bansal

He would warn her and would tell her that whatever she is doing is not right and that she needs to make up her mind.

First, she wanted Abhishek beside her and now when Samarth is there with her still she talks about Abhishek and worries about him.

Well, there is no doubt that Bigg Boss is right over her as the audience and fans also felt the same.

It will be interesting to see if Isha understands what Bigg Boss is trying to tell her and not and that she shouldn’t get into the mess.

Do you think Isha will change and understand Bigg Boss points?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma’s ex Rahul Pandya to participate in the show?

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 20:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! All eyes for the star Rasha Thadani as she preps for the festive season
MUMBAI: Daughter of Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over the internet...
Raghubir Yadav and Seema Pahwa starrer family drama Yaatris gets a new release date
MUMBAI :Raghubir Yadav and Seema Pahwa starrer Yaatris is now slated to release on 24th November, 2023. The family...
Exclusive! Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on coming back with Gadar 2, “…I knew that whenever the story of Tara, Sakina and Jeete will be shown, it will surely be loved once again.”
MUMBAI: Indian Director Anil Sharma, famously known for movies Sunny Deol starrer Gadar and Gadar 2, is one of the most...
Hotness Alert! Actress Sandeepa Dhar is here with her sizzling hot photo shoot and you won’t be able to take your eyes off her, check it out
MUMBAI :Actress Sandeepa Dhar is one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space. She is indeed one...
Sexy! Pooja Bhalekar raises temperature with her latest bikini clicks
MUMBAI :Over the time with her acting projects actress Pooja Bhalekar has been grabbing the attention of the fans, she...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss slams Isha Malviya for showing double standards and for using Abhishek and Samarth for her benefits
MUMBAI: Isha Malviya since her entry has been grabbing headlines for her game in Bigg Boss as her love story with...
Recent Stories
Rasha
Woah! All eyes for the star Rasha Thadani as she preps for the festive season
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rupali
Must-Read! THESE are the two highest-paid actors on Indian TV right now! Read to Find Out!
Rinku
Rinku Ghosh on 'Junooniyat’ going off air: I take it as the beginning of another new chapter
Anupamaa
BARC Ratings: Anupamaa falls to the third position; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin hits the first slot again; TMD enters top 2 shows; Bigg Boss sees a huge drop in TRP; GHKKPM tops the list followed by TMD, Anupama, Pandya Store and Imlie
Namita Thapar
Must Read! Namita Thapar reacts to Anupam Mittal endorsing 70 hours per week work culture, says “poor physical & mental health ..not ideal…”
MasterChef
Must read! MasterChef India; Home Cooks strives to impress three-time Michelin star awardee Chef Marco with their adaptability, originality, and time management skills
Sooraj
Exclusive: Sooraj Thapar to join Rohan Gandotra and Tanya Sharma for Atrangii TV’s next!