Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss tells the contestants to troll Vicky Jain and Anurag Dobhal

Bigg Boss will finally give another task to the contestants where they would troll the contestant and they would have to choose between Vicky and Anurag and also leave comments for them.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 11/30/2023 - 17:35
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI : In the current season of Bigg Boss Season 17 the one thing that is missing is the number of tasks given by the makers for the contestants to do.

Bigg Boss hardly gives the contestants any task to do and that is one thing that the audience are missing to watch.

We have exclusively got to know that Bigg Boss will give a new task where he would tell them to troll or say some negative comments about Anurag or Vicky.

Social media isn't available here but HMs have to leave their negative comments one by one for Anurag and Vicky Bigg Boss instructed them.

In the task there would be customized comments kept on a table, and each contestant had to label their picked up contestant (Anurag or Vicky) and stick the same on their jacket.

Rinku picked Anurag  and gave the reason that she is the one who thought that Anurag is capable enough to be in the house, he went against the housemates and  against BB, which isn't fair and this is no way one needs to play the game and called him the worst player of Bigg Boss.

( ALSO READ : Boss Season 17: Shocking! Sunny Arya aka Tehelka gets physical on Abhishek Kumar might get eliminated this “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode

Well, there is no doubt that Vicky is a great player and since day one he has been playing the game well and the audience has labeled him as the mastermind of this season whereas Anurag is grabbing the headlines for his complaint of the show and makers being biased to TV actors.

It will be interesting to see who among Anurag and Vicky would be picked up by the contestants of the show for being trolled.

Who do you think will be most trolled?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Biggest twist to take place in the show owing to the high TRPs; four – five contestants to get evicted next week and wild card contestants would be entering the show

 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors Khichdi 2 navid sole
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 11/30/2023 - 17:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
MasterChef India Season 8 : Congratulations! Meet the contestants who reached the semi – finale of the show
MUMBAI : MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching it as...
Congratulations! Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s young ‘Poo’ Malvika Raaj gets married to her long-time lover Pranav Bagga, check out the pictures inside
MUMBAI : If you have watched the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, you will not forget the character of ‘Poo’. Malvika...
Wow! SalaarBloodBathOnDec1st trends all over as the fans are waiting for the trailer
MUMBAI : Movie Salaar is one of the biggest releases of the year, ever since the movie was announced and was in the...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss tells the contestants to troll Vicky Jain and Anurag Dobhal
MUMBAI : In the current season of Bigg Boss Season 17 the one thing that is missing is the number of tasks given by the...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Vicky Jain nominates Neil Bhatt for the whole season
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the top five shows on television and is doing well when it comes to TRPS.One of...
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail passes 50 crores at the box office! The makers threw a grand party to celebrate the success of the film
MUMBAI : Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail has been released in worldwide cinemas on October 27th, 2023. The film,...
Recent Stories
Malvika
Congratulations! Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s young ‘Poo’ Malvika Raaj gets married to her long-time lover Pranav Bagga, check out the pictures inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vicky Jain
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Vicky Jain nominates Neil Bhatt for the whole season
Sneha Wagh
Exclusive! I am a workaholic and I have offers pouring in, will make a comeback soon: Sneha Wagh on exiting Neerja
Ananya
Exclusive! There is a good balance of camaraderie and professionalism on the sets of Pandya Store: Ananya Khare
Sneha Wagh
Cast of Neerja bids farewell to Sneha Wagh; says 'Will miss Neerja calling out to her mother every moment'
Kapil Sharma
OMG! Kapil Sharma slams airline for delayed flight and lies; Says ‘People are suffering bcoz of…’
Boss Season
Boss Season 17: Shocking! Sunny Arya aka Tehelka gets physical on Abhishek Kumar might get eliminated this “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode