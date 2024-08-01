Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Check out the nominated contestants of this week; one contestant’s journey to end this weekend

The nomination task took place in the Bigg Boss house and the contestants will nominate each other and here we bring you the list of contestants nominated for this week.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 14:02
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17

MUMBAI : The finale of Bigg Boss will take place in the next four weeks and the contestants are raring to go and are giving their best in the show so that they can reach the finale.

Many things are happening in the Bigg Boss house, but the drama and fights continue in the game and that is keeping the show going.

We saw last week the entire focus was on Isha – Abhishek and Samarth and how things went out of control with Samarath – Isha mocking Abhishek about his mental health and how he lost his cool and slapped Samarth.

Owing to which Ankita as a captain eliminated him from the game but then Salman Khan brought him back and mentioned how he was provoked to do so.

On the other hand, Ankita and Vicky are also having a lot of issues as the actress doesn’t like the fact that her husband is talking to Mannara Chopra a lot and hence they have an argument and she tells Vicky that she feels that the love between them is over.

( ALSO READ -  Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Check out the three contestants from Bigg Boss OTT who will again participate in Bigg Boss Season 17; read to know more

Now in the upcoming episode the nomination task will take place where the contestants will nominate each other for elimination.

In this week Arun, Mannara, Ayesha, Vicky, Abhishek and Munawar are the nominated contestants for this week and one of them would be eliminated this week and their journey would come to an end.

Well, all the contestants are strong and it would be tough for the contestants to decide who to eliminate and who to keep in the show.

Who do you think will get eliminated this weekend ?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read :Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Check out the three contestants from Bigg Boss OTT who will again participate in Bigg Boss Season 17; read to know more

 

 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Khichdi 2 navid sole
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 14:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Vrushika Mehta shares a glimpse into griha pravesh ceremony with husband Saurabh; ‘New beginnings’
MUMBAI : Famous for her outstanding performance in Dil Dosti Dance, Vrushika Mehta married her longtime boyfriend,...
OMG! Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse suffers security breach as 2 men from Punjab try to enter
MUMBAI : Salman Khan is among the most admired Indian actors who enjoys a massive fan-following. The actor, in his 35...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Raveena Tandon to grace the upcoming show
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of television....
Cute! This video of Ira Khan ‘Spying’ on her logistics team is winning everyone’s heart, check it out
MUMBAI : A lot of happiness has entered in the life of Ira Khan as she has found the love of her life, Nupur Shikhare...
Bigg Boss 17! “She would strike me every day…” Vicky Jain on Ankita Lokhande choosing Munawar Faruqui over him
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved and watched reality shows since 2006. With its season 17, the bar has...
Box office! Salaar holds a solid grip whereas Dunki is decent on its run, here are the collection of these movies
MUMBAI : It was a great week for all the movie lovers, we have seen the fans having great time when it comes to...
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
OMG! Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse suffers security breach as 2 men from Punjab try to enter
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vrushika Mehta
Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Vrushika Mehta shares a glimpse into griha pravesh ceremony with husband Saurabh; ‘New beginnings’
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Raveena Tandon to grace the upcoming show
Vicky
Bigg Boss 17! “She would strike me every day…” Vicky Jain on Ankita Lokhande choosing Munawar Faruqui over him
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Did Salman Khan hint on a new season of Bigg Boss with commoners?
KUCH REET JAGAT KI
Exclusive! Jugjugg Jeeyo child actor Viren Gangwani roped in for Sony Tv's new show Kuch Reet Jagat Ki
Jigna Vohra
Wow: Bigg Boss 17 contestants Jigna Vohra, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Khanzaadi, Tehelka and others have a REUNION party! (View Pics)