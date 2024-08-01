Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Check out the nominated contestants of this week; one contestant’s journey to end this weekend

MUMBAI : The finale of Bigg Boss will take place in the next four weeks and the contestants are raring to go and are giving their best in the show so that they can reach the finale.

Many things are happening in the Bigg Boss house, but the drama and fights continue in the game and that is keeping the show going.

We saw last week the entire focus was on Isha – Abhishek and Samarth and how things went out of control with Samarath – Isha mocking Abhishek about his mental health and how he lost his cool and slapped Samarth.

Owing to which Ankita as a captain eliminated him from the game but then Salman Khan brought him back and mentioned how he was provoked to do so.

On the other hand, Ankita and Vicky are also having a lot of issues as the actress doesn’t like the fact that her husband is talking to Mannara Chopra a lot and hence they have an argument and she tells Vicky that she feels that the love between them is over.

Now in the upcoming episode the nomination task will take place where the contestants will nominate each other for elimination.

In this week Arun, Mannara, Ayesha, Vicky, Abhishek and Munawar are the nominated contestants for this week and one of them would be eliminated this week and their journey would come to an end.

Well, all the contestants are strong and it would be tough for the contestants to decide who to eliminate and who to keep in the show.

