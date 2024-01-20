Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Check out the prize money that the winner of the show would take home?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is finally coming to an end and it’s just one week away from the finale of the show.

This season has really been a successful one and that is because the contestants have given so much content in the form of fights and drama.

The contestants who have reached the finale of the show are Vicky, Ankita, Mannara, Isha, Abhishek and Munawar.

One of them might get evicted in a mod – eviction and then the show would get its five top finalists of the show.

On the 28th of January the finale of the show would take place where finally this season would get its winner.

Every year the prize money amount changes and this year whoever would emerge as the winner of the show would take home an amount of 30 Lakh – 40 Lakh though this is just the estimate of the amount one would get to know the confirmed one during the finale of the show.

Last year, Mc Stan was the winner of the show and he took home the trophy and Rs. 31. 8 Lakhs.

During the finale from the total amount the briefcase round will also take place where one contestant would take the briefcase and would get eliminated from the finale race and the amount will be deducted from the winner’s prize money.

Well, all the contestants that have reached the finale week are really strong and they do deserve to reach the finale of the show.

Who do you think would be the winner of this season?

