Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Check out the shocking reason why Munawar Faruqui rejected the offer of the upcoming season?

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had ixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

As we had reported earlier, that the makers of the show had offered the upcoming season to Munawar Faruqui and the fans were excited to see him on the show.

As per sources, Munawar Faruqui was offered the show but the actor demanded a very high fee and hence the makers of the show has decided to not get him on board, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience and fans would love to see Munawar on the show and as we have seen his game in Lock Upp Season 1 and one can say he is apt for the game.

