Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Check out who are the safe and nominated contestants for this week

MUMBAI:Bigg Boss Season 17 has begun and the audiences have given it thumbs up. The show did pretty well in its first week.

We did see how much drama and fights took place in the house especially between Abhishek and many housemates.

Now in the upcoming episode, the nomination task would take place where the contestants would vote each other out and one of them would say “Goodbye” to the show on the weekend.

As per live feed and fan clubs Munwar, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Anurag Dobhal are the safe contestants.

Whereas KhanZaadi, Sana Raees Khan, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt and Abhishek Kumar are the nominated contestants, though there is no confirmation on the same and once the telecast happens, one would know the accurate names.

It was a given that Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma would get nominated this week as the housemates did feel that the couple didn’t do much in the show and it was high time that they do something.

KhanZaadi was already on everyone’s mind since the fight she had with Ankita and so was Abhishek, but Sana’s name is surprising as she didn’t have any problem with anyone.

Well, it would be difficult to vote this weekend if these contestants are nominated as all are strong and are playing the game, though Sana is lacking a bit behind in the game and there could be a possibility that she could go.

Its high time for Neil and Aishwarya to start playing the game or else it would be too late and they could get eliminated.

What do you think among these contestants would get saved and would be evicted.

