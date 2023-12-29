Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Dharmendra and Krushna Abhishek to grace the show during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode

The “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode will be telecasted tomorrow and Salman Khan would give his feedback on this week. It will be a new year special episode, where special guests would be gracing the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 12/29/2023 - 09:30
DHARMENDRA

MUMBAI: The “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode is one of the most awaited episodes as Salman Khan would give an insight about how the week has been and which contestant has performed well and who hasn’t.  

A lot had happened this week, with Ankita and Vicky having fights and Isha and Abhishek’s ugly fights of bringing their parents in between.

During the courtroom drama, Munawar’s truth has been exposed by Vicky and how hurt he has been, all thanks to Ayesha, who brought out the full truth in front of all the contestants.

We also saw how Abhishek is slowly exposing the game of Ayesha where he tells her that when she entered the show on day one, she didn’t want to look at Munawar or speak to him. Now, she is only talking to him. He reflected on her 'double standards'. 

With Aishwarya Sharma's shocking elimination, we did see how Neil was broken. But, he is seen as strong as he needs to play the game.

As we all know that in almost all “Weekend Ka Vaar” episodes, there are certain guests who will be coming on the show and interacting with Salman Khan and the contestants of the show.

( ALSO READ :Bigg Boss Season 17 : OH NO! Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have a massive fight again, the actress says “I don’t want to be a part of your life, I will stay away”

As per sources, Dharmendra and Krushna Abhishek will be gracing the show, where they would be having fun segments with Salman Khan and the contestants of the show.

Krushna will be entering the house and giving some fun segments to the contestants. They will be having a fun time as its the New Year’s eve.

Well, this week, Abhihsek, Ayesha, Rinku and Neil are the nominated contestants and one of them would be eliminated this week.

Who do you think will be eliminated this week?

Let us know in the comments below. 

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 17: Massive fight breaks out between Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, the latter says 'Remember why your mother slapped you...'

 

 


 

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

