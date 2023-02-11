Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani and rapper King to grace the "The Weekend Ka Vaar" episode

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well at the moment and that's because of the content that the Bigg Boss contestant are giving.

Tomorrow the Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be telecasted where it's one of the most anticipated episode as Salman Khan would come and give an insight about who did well this week and overall how was the episode.

Last Weekend Ka Vaar episode we did see how he lashed out at Vicky, Ankita and Abhishek for creating so many misunderstanding in the house.

As we all know that in every Weekend Ka Vaar episode one celebrity guest would come who would interact with the host and have some fun sessions with the contestants.

As per sources, in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestants Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani and rapper King will be gracing the show.

They would be interacting with the host and having some fun sessions.

They would also interact with the contestants and give them task and would tell them where they are going wrong.

Both Elvish and Manisha Rani knew how to play the game the moment they entered the show and the two had a great bond with each other and till today their friendship is spoken about.

The trio of Elvish, Abhishek and Manisha was loved by the audience.

Just yesterday we did see Elvish and Abhishek together on Temptation Island and the fans are excited to see them together.

This week a lot has happend especially the differences between Vicky, Aishwarya and were seen, we saw how Abhishek with the entry of Samrath changed his love stance to KhanZaadi.

Well, it will be interesting to see who would Salman Khan praise and who would get bashed.

Who do you think Salman Khan would lash out and who would he praise in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

