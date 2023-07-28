Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malan one of the YouTubers to be locked in the upcoming season as a contestant?

The new Season of Bigg Boss will begin in the next one–two months, and the makers already have some names in mind who could be the contestant for this season. The latest has been Elvish and Abhishek from Bigg Boss OTT.
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.
Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Currently, Bigg Boss is grabbing headlines for its OTT season, which is doing well on Jio Cinemas.

We all know the makers of the show might take two or three contestants from Bigg Boss OTT to Bigg Boss Season 17, though there is no confirmation on it.
As per sources, the makers are considering one of the YouTubers Elvish or Abhishek to continue their game in the main house of Bigg Boss though.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Abhishek Mallan gets saved from nomination with this special power


Though there is no confirmation on the same, there is no doubt that both have played the game extremely well and they deserve to go in the main house and they would really be good contestants for the show.

In Bigg Boss OTT itself, they are doing so well and have made a place in the heart of the audience the fans would love to see them further it could be a good USP for the upcoming season.

Honestly, the audience feels in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, it's only Abhishek and Elvish who have played the game where one has seen them planning and plotting.
There is no second thought that it would be interesting to see them in the main house.

Who among the two would you like to see in the main game?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ -  Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Are these three contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 approached to be a part of the next season of Bigg Boss?

 

 

