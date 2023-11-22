Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ex – contestant Sonia Bansal to re – enter the show as a wild card contestant ?

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the top 5 shows on television and is doing well when it comes to TRPS.

One of the reasons why the show is doing so well is because of the content and drama that is happening in the house.

We had reported earlier, Bigg Boss will be bringing a big twist in the house where 4 contestants would be eliminated and five wild card contestants would be introduced in the show.

This would happen owing to a few contestants who are not at all contributing to the show. Bigg Boss would evict them and introduce new wild card entries to spice up the show.

Also Read : Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Abhishek Mallan gets saved from nomination with this special power

In the Bigg Boss house, Vicky, Ankita, Isha, Abhishek, Munawar, KhanZaadi and Mannara are the few contestants who are playing the game and are seen in the show.

But contestants like Neil, Rinku, Jigna, Arun, Sunny, Sana and Anurag still need to buckle up their game in order to continue their game in Bigg Boss.

As per sources, ex – contestant Sonia Bansal might re – enter the show as a wild card contestant, though there is no confirmation on the same.

She was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show and hence, the makers are planning to give her one more chance.

Well, it will be interesting to see what twists and turns Sonia brings to the show as she has already stayed with the contestants for two weeks.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Abhishek Mallan gets saved from nomination with this special power