Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Ex- contestants or couples to be part of this season; Prince - Yuvika, Karan - Tejasswi are the few names doing the rounds

The new seaosn of Bigg Boss will begin soon and the preparation for the new season as began. As per sources and fan clubs this seaosn might see the entry of ex contestants as couples or singles in the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 09:43
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

As per sources and fan clubs this seaosn might see the entry of ex contestants as couples or singles in the show.

Names like  Princ Narula - Yuvika Choudhary, Karan - Tejasswi, Aly - Jasmine are a few names that are doing the rounds. 

(Also Read - Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! The concept of Bigg Boss Season 14 of Seniors to be seen in the upcoming season?

It could be a possibility that they have been offered the show and the talks are on between them and the makers of the show though there is no confirmation on the same. 

Well, there is no doubt that it will be interesting to see these ex couples or contestants back on the show. 

The show is all set to begin from the last week of September and a new concept of the show is going to be couples vs singles.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Wow! Pratik Sehajpal talks about Elvish Yadav winning Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 says "The one who deserved won the show but Abhishek equally is the winner of the show")

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Abdu Rozik Shiv Thakare Sajid Khan Sumbul Nimrit Kaur Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Archana Gautam MC Stan Mandali Group Bigg Boss Season 16 Bigg Boss Season 17 Alice Kaushik Kanwar Dhillon ! Mohit Hiranandani Steffi Kingham Prince - Yuvika Karan - Tejasswi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 09:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aww! Bharti Singh purchases a new home for THIS new family member
MUMBAI: Bharti Singh is one of the most popular comedians. With her work, she has carved a niche for herself in showbiz...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Anuj and Anupama shocked seeing Malti Devi’s disturbed state of mind
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: OMG! Anuj comes to te truth about Vanraj and Kavya's baby; Vanraj refuses to accept the child
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Pandya Store: Woah! Natasha finds the clue, Shesh calls Amba to inform but here’s the twist
MUMBAI:  The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Ex- contestants or couples to be part of this season; Prince - Yuvika, Karan - Tejasswi are the few names doing the rounds
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Akka Saheb determined to keep Isha and Ishaan away, uses Savi ad pawn
MUMBAI:  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Saif Ali Khan
OMG! When Saif Ali Khan got hit in the face for refusing to dance with two women
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bharti Singh, Haarsha Limbachiyaa
Aww! Bharti Singh purchases a new home for THIS new family member
Mrinal Navell
WOW! Kundali Bhagya fame Mrinal N Chandra aka Kavya's THROWBACK video will take you by surprise
Dhruvi Jani
Exclusive! “The role has to be a powerful one, And has to give me a chance to perform and should give me a challenge as an actor.”, Actress Dhruvi Jani on what roles she wants to do, her movie debut, and more!
Tanvi Dogra
Exclusive! "I will never do Khatron Ke Khiladi in my life, but there could be a possibility that I do Bigg Boss" - Tanvi Dogra
Samridhi
Exclusive! Saavi and Vedika AKA Samridhi Shukla and Indira Krishnan open up about the upcoming track and the major twist, read to know more
Aditi Sharma
Exclusive! Is Aditi Sharma going to participate in this big reality show? Read to find out what the actress has to say