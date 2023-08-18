Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Falaq Naaz reveals if she is doing Bigg Boss 17 along with Avinash Sachdev

MUMBAI: Falaq Naaz is a known personality on television and these days, she is grabbing headlines for her participation in the reality show “Bigg Boss OTT Season 2”, where the game is being liked by the audience.

Her friendship with Avinash is spoken about in her fights with Abhishek, but she is a contestant who doesn’t break down.

She was seen as a strong contestant, but later on, her game dropped a bit. She couldn’t voice her opinions and take a stand, which backfired completely. She was eliminated from the house, owing to a lack of votes.

The one topic that was the point of discussion was her bond with Avinash as he has proposed to her in the house and she has told him that she wants to take things slow and didn’t disapprove of his proposal.

She also told him that they would be out of the house and they would meet and get to know each other and then they would think of taking things ahead.

Yesterday, during Avinash Sachdev birthday party while she was interacting with the media she revealed if she would be part of Bigg Boss Season 17 to which the actress said that " I haven't hear this new and now only I am getting to know about it and I will let you know when officially the news comes to me and then will confirm it and if I get the offer why wouldn't I do it"

Well, there is no doubt that she would be a good contestant for the show as we have seen her game in Bigg Boss Season OTT.

