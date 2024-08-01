Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Family members get a special power to eliminate one nominated contestant

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The one episode that the audience waits to watch is the “Family Week” where the parents come and meet the contestant and tell them how they have performed.

This week on Bigg Boss Season 17 is the “Family Week” where the contestant’s family members would come and all the contestants would get emotional seeing them and will vent out their feelings.

Ankita and Vicky’s mom, Munwar’s sister, Abhishek’s mom, Manara’s sister, Isha and Samarth’s dad, Arun’s wife will be entering the house this week.

As per sources and live feed the family members will get the special power to eliminate one of the nominated contestants whose journey will finally come to an end.

This week Arun, Mannara, Ayesha, Vicky, Abhishek and Munawar are the nominated contestants for this week and now one of them would be eliminated this week by the family members but all will have to agree on the name.

Well, it seems like the family members have a big responsibility on their head and it will be a tough decision for them to take.

As currently all the contestants are really strong and they need to be in the show in order to keep the show going.

The family week is always a fun episode to watch as it's filled with a lot of love and emotions.

