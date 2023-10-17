Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Firoza Khan exposes Munawar Faruqui and his game; the contestants agree to her

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has finally begun and the contestants have entered the house and begun the game.

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Aurag Dobale, Munawar Faruqui, Manaara Chopra, Isha Malvia, Abhishek Kumar, Sonali Bansal, Jigna Vohra, Sana Raees Khan, Riku Dhawan, Naved, Sunny Arya are the confirmed contestants of the show.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Check out who is the highest paid contestant of the show this season

The game has begun and we have seen how the contestants are divided in different rooms and we have seen how everyone is showing their personalities slowly and we did see how the fights began for the duties and rooms.

Now during the live feed one can see how Firoza Khan is exposing Munawar’s game where she says that he is using his brains and one can see how he is planning and plotting but then nothing executes as he fails miserably, she was seen saying this to Abhishek and Sunny.

Somewhere the two also agree with her as they feel he is trying to play it hard.

Well, it will be interesting to see with Munawar’s game getting stronger how would he proceed ahead.

Munawar is no doubt a strong contestant of the show and the fans are excited to see his game in the show as they feel that he has a potential to win the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui and Anurag Dobale have an argument for this reason