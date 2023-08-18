Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Hina Khan to be one of the mentors of the show ?

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and the preparation for the new season has begun. As per sources, Hina Khan has been approached to be one of the mentors of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.
Hina Khan

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons. 

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about. 

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up. 

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season. 

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show. 

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show. 

 Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! The concept of Bigg Boss Season 14 of Seniors to be seen in the upcoming season?

As per sources, Hina Khan has been approached to be one of the mentors of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same. 

In Bigg Boss 14 she did come as a senior and had guided the contestants how to play the game and now there is news that she could be seen in Bigg Boss Season 17. 

Well, it will be interesting to see Hina Khan on the show. 

The show is all set to begin from 20th October 2023 and a new concept of the show is going to be couples vs singles.
 
Wow! Pratik Sehajpal talks about Elvish Yadav winning Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 says "The one who deserved won the show but Abhishek equally is the winner of the show"

