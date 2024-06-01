Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This is how Abhishek Kumar will re – enter the house; read to know

Abhishek Kumar would be evicted from the house by captain Ankita. Now, Salman Khan would say that he did wrong but he was provoked to do so. Hence, Abhishek would return in this manner.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 18:39
Abhishek

MUMBAI:Abhihsek Kumar since day one has been playing the game and is seen in the show.

We did see how in the initial days of the show, Abhishek used to pick up a fight with everyone in the house and especially showcase his undying love for Isha who apparently is his ex - girlfriend.

We did see the flip in the relationship when Isha’s current boyfriend Samarth had entered the show and how he broke down for a day and then moved on to KhanZaadi and was seen flirting with her.

We saw him telling her how he was trying to understand her in a different way and maybe something can happen between the two.

He is the only contestant in the house who has had maximum fights with all the contestants in the show, especially with Arun, KhanZaadi, Sunny, Isha and Samarth.

He has been trending on social media for all the wrong reasons and for his behavior towards Isha.

Every weekend we have seen how Salman Khan has pulled him up and warned him against his behavior but nothing has changed.

In this week he once again had a huge fight against Isha and Samarth who were seen bullying him by mocking about his mental health issues.

Owing to which Abhishek slapped Samarth which was against the Bigg Boss rules and ence he has to be evicted from the show.

Since Ankita was the captain of the show she has the power to take the decision whether Abhishek would stay in the house or let him get eliminated. She took the decision of evicting him. 

ALSO READ :Samarth Jurel unmasks Abhishek Kumar's fake gameplay in Bigg Boss House; says “Abhishek has a very set pattern of playing the game”

Now during “Weekend Ka Vaar”episode, Salman Khan would slam Samarth and Isha for mocking Abhishek on his mental health and expose Samarth’s game that he did this as he knew his weak point wanted him out of the house.

But Salman would bring in Abhishek in the house and ask the contestants who wanted him in the house, to which Vicky, Ankita, Ayesha and Munawar would agree to bring him back on the show.

Hence, he would re – enter the show and begin his game again. We are sure the fans would be excited to see him back on the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Abhishek did break the rules but one cannot take away the fact that he was provoked to that extent.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : What! Abhishek Kumar Nominates Samarth Jurel, Alleging Exploitation of Isha Malviya in Bigg Boss 17

 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 18:39

