Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This is how Abhishek Kumar will re – enter the house; read to know how

Abhishek Kumar would be evicted from the house as the captain of the house Ankita would evict him and now Salman Khan would say that he did wrong but he was provoked to do so and hence Abhishek would return in this manner.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 18:39
Abhishek

MUMBAI: Abhihsek Kumar since day one has been playing the game and is seen in the show.

We did see how in the initial days of the show, Abhishek used to pick up a fight with everyone in the house and especially showcase his undying love for Isha who apparently is his ex - girlfriend.

We did see the flip in the relationship when Isha’s current boyfriend Samarth had entered the show and how he broke down for a day and then moved on to KhanZaadi and was seen flirting with her.

We saw him telling her how he was trying to understand her in a different way and maybe something can happen between the two.

He is the only contestant in the house who has had maximum fights with all the contestants in the show, especially with Arun, KhanZaadi, Sunny, Isha and Samarth.

He has been trending on social media for all the wrong reasons and for his behavior towards Isha.

Every weekend we have seen how Salman Khan has pulled him up and warned him against his behavior but nothing has changed.

In this week he once had a huge fight against Isha and Samarth who were seen bullying him by mocking about his mental health issues.

Owing to which Abhishek slapped Samarth which was against the Bigg Boss rules and hence he has to be evicted from the show.

Since Ankita was the captain of the show she has the power to take the decision whether Abhishek would stay in the house or would he get eliminated and she took the decision of evicting him.

ALSO READ :Samarth Jurel unmasks Abhishek Kumar's fake gameplay in Bigg Boss House; says “Abhishek has a very set pattern of playing the game”

Now during“Weekend Ka Vaar”episode Salman Khan would slam Samarth and Isha for mocking Abhishek on his mental health and will expose Samarth’s game that he did this as he knew his weak point wanted him out of the house.

But Salman would bring in Abhishek in the house and would ask the contestants who wanted him in the house to which Vicky, Ankita, Ayesha and Munawar would agree to bring him back on the show.

Hence, he would re – enter the show and begin his play again and we are sure the fans would be excited to see him back on the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Abhishek did break the rules but one cannot take away the fact that he was provoked to that extent.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : What! Abhishek Kumar Nominates Samarth Jurel, Alleging Exploitation of Isha Malviya in Bigg Boss 17

 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors Manisha Rani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 18:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Jhanak: Anirudh's Desperate Measures to Conceal Identity as Mysterious Husband Threatens Exposure
MUMBAI : Star Plus TV serial 'Jhanak' takes an intense turn as Anirudh (Krushal Ahuja) finds himself resorting to...
pinkypinkySpoiler Alert! Imlie: Agastya's Shocking Revenge Threatens to Break Ties with Imlie
MUMBAI : The Star Plus Hindi TV serial 'Imlie' takes an intense and dramatic turn as Agastya (Sai Ketan Rao) becomes...
Spoiler Alert! Anupama: Adhik Demands Ishani's Custody, Pakhi's Evil Tactics Unleashed
MUMBAI: The emotional drama in Star Plus' popular TV serial 'Anupama' takes a bitter turn as Adhik (Gaurav Khanna)...
Spoiler Alert! Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Adi and Radhika's Grand Wedding Threatens to Shatter Kavya's Dreams
MUMBAI : Sony TV's popular serial 'Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon' is all set to dazzle audiences with a grand wedding,...
Anupamaa: OMG! Aadhya and Anuj get reminded of a fond memory with Anupama
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Imlie: OMG! Agastya finds the real reason behind Vishwa and Imlie’s wedding
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap we now...
Recent Stories
AR rahman
Happy Birthday A R Rahman! From Deadpool 2 to The Accidental Husband, times when Hollywood films borrowed the singer/musician’s music
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vicky
Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Vicky Jain reveals Ankita Lokhande is the reason he has lost all his friends
Dipika Kakar
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Wow! After 20 kgs Biryani, Dipika Kakar bakes Australian lamingtons for the cast and crew
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Munawar Faruqui gets a special proposal from this social media fashionista
Indian Idol Season 14
Indian Idol Season 14 : OH NO! Menuka Poudel forgets her lyrics as she performs guest Sanjay Dutt encourages her to continue
Priyanshi Yadav
Wow: Pandya Store actress Priyanshi Yadav’s latest reel with co-actor Abhishek Sharma on ‘Lut put gaya’ is sure to bring a wide smile on your face! (Watch Video)
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Wow! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav extends support to Abhishek Kumar