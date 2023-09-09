Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This is how Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestants would enter Bigg Boss Season 17; read to know more

Bigg Boss Season 17 is the pre - production stage and the makers have already begun to approach celebrities for the show and now this is the way how Bigg Boss OTT contestants would enter the show.
Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

We had reported earlier how Bigg Boss OTT contestants and a few of them would be coming in the new season.

As per sources,  3 - 4 contestants from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 will be called on the premiere day of Bigg Boss Season 17 and then a toss would be done for two contestants who would enter the show.

In this way the contestants from OTT will enter the show and will have some special powers.

Well, it will be interesting to see who would be the contestants who would be entering Bigg Boss Season 17.

The show is all set to begin from 20th October 2023 and the new concept of the show is going to be couples vs singles.

Which contestant from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 would you like to see on Bigg Boss Season 17.

Do let us know in the comments below.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/09/2023 - 14:39

