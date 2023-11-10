Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This how the contestants will be divided on the show?

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and we have seen how in the promo Salman Khan revealed that the tag line and what would be the new concept.
Bigg Boss Season 17

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about. In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss is back with a new season and almost all the celebrities are locked in for the new season.

This time the theme of the show is couples vs singles.

As we had reported earlier, Ankita - Vicky Jain, YouTuber Arman Malik as Priya Malik, Neil - Aishwarya, Isha Malvia and Abhishek, Kanwar are Dhillion are the few confirmed contestants of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

In the new promo we saw how Salman Khan revealed that this time one would see the three sides of Bigg Boss and plus we had reported how the house will be divided into two- three parts. 

Now here we bring you exclusively how the contestants will be divided in these three parts. 

In the Dil section the couples will stay

In the dimag section singles will stay. 

In the dum section those contestants will stay who will be given special powers and to whom Bigg Boss will be partial too. 

Well, this is the new concept of Bigg Boss and it seemed to be pretty interesting.

The show is all set to go on air from the 15th of October 2023, it will air on Colors on weekdays at 10 : 00 pm and weekend at 9 : 00 pm.

The fans are excited for the new season and can't wait to see who the contestants would be.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

