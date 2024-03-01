Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! “I don’t think Munawar and Mannara used each other in the game; and for sure, Aishwarya’s eviction was not justified and was fake” – Neil Bhatt

MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt has become a household name for his character Virat Chavan in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Neil has been appreciated nationwide for his role and also his camaraderie with the show's leading ladies Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh became a huge hit. And Neil and Aishwarya found love on the show as well.

The actor quit the show post the leap and then participated in the number on reality show Bigg Boss Season 17 along with his wife Aishwarya Sharma.

He was one of the most sorted contestants with much patience and grace and played the game with dignity.

But unfortunately his game came to an end, where he was eliminated owing to less votes and his journey came to an end.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him if Aishwarya Sharma’s eviction was justified and what he thinks of Mannara and Munawar’s game.

How much was Aishwarya’s eviction justified?

It was unfair for sure and not justified. It was only grudges, backstabbing, fake from Isha and a complete disregard of a two and a half months of friendship, relationship. She put it down the drain.

The fans were discussing online about Aishwarya’s behavior towards you and how disrespectful it was. What do you have to say about it?

There was nothing disrespectful about it. I think the audience forgot to watch Ankita and Vicky closely. They would understand the meaning of “Disrespect” better.

Do you think your maturity and nature wasn’t suited for Bigg Boss? Do you think you should have played double-faced?

No, I don't think so. I have one face, one battery and I didn’t want a double battery like Vicky. I was happy with only one face and battery. I think I am getting these compliments because I did something right and showed the wrong doings of other contestants. I know what was right and wrong. People know how to behave. For example there was a fight between Sunny and Abishek. That time, Bigg Boss said that everyone forgets how to live in a civilized society and if someone behaves in a wrong manner, he will interfere.

What do you have to say about the love triangle of Isha, Samarth and Abhishek?

I don’t think its pre – planned as I know Abhishek very well as his emotions is not fake. Somehow, I have known Isha and Samarth also very well and I feel he entered the house only to protect his girlfriend, which is a noble thought. But apart from that, he isn’t doing anything and now he is only listening to Isha and playing his game. I feel what Isha and Samarth are doing is fake and very calculative.

Is Mannara using Munawar to stay in the game?

I don’t think she is using Munawar as I know both of them quite well. I can say they have a genuine friendship and I don’t think anyone used anyone. But Mannara is a self obsessed person and if someone is siding her, that person becomes right and the one who is not becomes wrong, even if its Munawar.

Well, there is no doubt that Neil was one of the most dignified contestants of Bigg Boss and fans believed that he would reach the finale. But unfortunately, he was eliminated from the show.

The fans are going to miss watching Neil on the show.

