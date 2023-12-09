Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Indira Krishnan to participate in the show?

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and the preparation for the new season has begun. As per sources, Indira Krishnan has been approached for the show and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show.
Indira

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

As per sources, Indira Krishnan has been approached for the show and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see him on the show and he would be one of a kind contestants.

The show is all set to begin from the 20th of October 2023 and the new concept of the show is going to be couples vs singles.

