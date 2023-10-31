Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! “Isha and I are just close friends and nothing more, I would propose to a girl if I fall in love, but my focus would be the game as I want to win” – Abhishek Kumar

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well as there is a lot of drama and fights happening in the game as the contestants are given content.

Abhishek Kumar is one of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Season 17 and since day one he has been ruling the game and is seen in the game.

He has been making headlines for his feelings for Isha and how he is getting affected and how he is breaking down at every moment.

He has been picked up by Salman Khan every weekend but still there is no change in his game and attitude.

Before entering the show TellyChakkar had got in touch with the actor and asked him how he would deal with Isha in the house and would he be open in finding love.

When you go inside what would you do if you come across your past Isha?

Isha and I have always been good friends since the days of Udaariyan and we haven’t spoken for sometime but now before entering I had called her and I asked if she was going and she said “Yes” and I also informed her I am also doing the show. I did ask her if she would support me or fight with me, she said within 1 – 2 days I would know what you want to fight with me or want my support, I told her I can’t fight with you then she said she will support me and we will play the game together. I can’t fight with friends.

Your bond is beautiful and I asked Isha if you'd ever dated?

To be honest, during Udaariyan we had a strong bond but then I came back to Mumbai. This is only a rumor and I don’t know from where these news is popping up. The reels and vlogs looked romantic and these days friends are also very close that doesn’t mean they are dating.

Will you go inside the house and are you open to finding love?

If I like someone I will tell them upfront. If I propose to a girl, I don’t want my game to be like this want to focus on the game itself. I want to be the winner and bring the trophy home. I will fall in love but not run behind that person.

Well, currently the scenario in the house is different as Abhishek is affected with the love he has for Isha and things have changed inside the Bigg Boss house.

