Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Isha Malviya back bites about Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to Aishwarya Sharma owing to house duties

Isha is extremely close to Ankita and Vicky and that we have seen in the episodes. Ankita and Vicky has also said that they have adopted her and would guide her through the show. During the live feed one as seen Isha backbiting about Ankita and Vicky.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 10/31/2023 - 20:16
Isha

MUMBAI: In the Bigg Boss house the one thing that isn’t stable is relationships and friendships, in one episode someone will be close to this person and the next episode they would be with someone else.

Take the case of Abhishek and Isha before Samarth’s entry in the show both Isha and  Abhishek were behaving like they are love in each other more from Abhishek’s side because the moment Samarth entered the show Abhishek broke down as he couldn’t see Isha with someone else.

Isha was seen with Samarth only whereas Abhishek in a two – three days was seen building a special bond with KhanZaadi and clearly it was seen that he is doing all this to survie in the show to make Isha jealous.

Also, Isha shares a special bond with Isha and she has always said that Isha is the closest to her and that Vicky and she have adopted her since she is just eighteen.

Ankita is seen telling everyone that the one person she is close to in this house is Isha and she will always protect her.

But for Isha there is another story, where she sees to be irritated with Vicky and Ankita which she hasn’t told to them.

During the live feed, Isha would be seen talking to Aishwarya Sharma since she would have had a fight with Vicky and Ankita regarding the house duties.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! “Munawar is playing it safe as he doesn’t want to get nominated, Mannara always needs support in the game as she cannot play solo” - Soniya Bansal

Aishwarya would ask Isha if she would do the kitchen or any other work to which Isha says she wouldn’t do and that when she says that has become an everyday thing with Ankita and Isha where they keep arguing about house duties, it's enough now I will not do any work.

Well, this comes as a surprise as Isha is extremely close to Ankita and Vicky and now seems like she is having some issues with them.

This is one thing that happens in the Bigg Boss where small misunderstandings lead to life long break up be it lovers or  friends nothing is stable here.

What do you think, is Isha right in thinking this way about Vicky and Ankita?

Let us know in the comments below?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma’s ex Rahul Pandya to participate in the show?

 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors TellyChakkar
