Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Jigna Vora reveals why she took a pregnancy test before entering the Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI: Jigna Vora is a former Indian journalist. She was falsely accused of having a connection in the murder of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey and was booked under MCOCA.

Her biographical memoir Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison inspired the 2023 Netflix series Scoop which brought her under the limelight once again.

These days she was grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss where she did try and play the game but unfortunately she was eliminated from the game owing to less votes.

She had a good bond with Munawar and Rinku and was like a mother figure to the contestants of the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about the news of her taking the pregnancy test before entering the house.

The journalist replied saying “All female contestants have taken the pregnancy test. I didn't do it alone. It's compulsory and it’s a rule of Bigg Boss so one should go and ask Bigg Boss. Blood tests, Physical test, ECG, all the tests had happened it was a package not only pregnancy test. People should know this that it’s the format of the show because the makers should know what health issues the contestants are having and I was shocked when they told me to do the test but then they told me its compulsory”

Well, there is no doubt that Jigna was one of the most dignified players of the show; she hardly had fights with anyone.

