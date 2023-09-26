Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Jigyasa Singh to participate in the show?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

The show is back with a new season and it will go on air from the 15th of October 2023.

We did see in the promo how Salman Khan said that this time the fans would get to see the three different sides of Bigg Boss and how the game wouldn’t be the same for all the contestants.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande confirmed to participate in the show?

As per sources, Jigyasa Singh has been approached for the show and the talks are on between her and the makers.

Things have almost worked out and Jigyasa could be one of the confirmed contestants of the show.

In the earlier seasons, she was offered the show, but for some or the other, things didn’t work out.

Well, this time, the theme of the show would be couple vs singles, and fans are excited to see who would be the contestants on the show.

Would you like to see Jigyasa as a contestant in the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla contestant Kavian Almasifar to participate in the show?