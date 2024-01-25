Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Journalist Dibang to enter the house and grill the contestants with questions regarding their game

Bigg Boss finale will take place within two days and the fans would get to know who will be the winner of this season. Journalist Dibang will be entering the house and will be grilling the contestants.
Dibang

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is finally coming to an end and on the 28th January 2024 the finale of the show will take place and the winner will be announced.

This season has really been very successful and the show is among the top ten shows when it comes to the TRP ratings.

One of the reasons the show has been so successful is because of the show content, drama and fights the contestants are given.

We have seen how the tiff between Ankita – Vicky became the talk of the town, Munawar and Mannar’s friendship was loved by the fans, how one can forget the numerous fights between Abhishek, Isha and Samarth.

ALSO READ : What! Abhishek Kumar Nominates Samarth Jurel, Alleging Exploitation of Isha Malviya in Bigg Boss 17

Arun was a silent player in the season and he did have quite a few inputs in the show and he too has reached the final week.

As per sources, Journalist Dibang will be entering the house  and will be grilling the contestants on the game they have played so far.

It will be like an Adalat type of task and all the top five finalists will have to answer the questions and would have to justify their act.

Well, there is no doubt that the five of them have given a lot of content to the show and the fights have gone to another level so the questions will be a lot to ask.

One of them would be the winner of the show on Sunday and would take the trophy back home.

All the contestants are really strong and it's going to be difficult for the fans to judge who should be the winner of this season.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Samarth Jurel unmasks Abhishek Kumar's fake gameplay in Bigg Boss House; says “Abhishek has a very set pattern of playing the game”

 
