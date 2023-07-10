Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Kangana Ranaut to come face to face with Munawar Faruqui post Lock Upp as she would be gracing the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode to promote her upcoming movie “Tejas”

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of Entertainment.

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Aurag Dobale, Munawar Faruqui, Manaara Chopra, Isha Malvia, Abhishek Kumar, Sonali Bansal, Jigna Vohra, KhaaZaadi, Sana Raees Khan, Riku Dhawan, Naved, Sunny Arya are the confirmed contestants of the show.

The new season has begun and since the beginning of the show the contestants are going all out to be seen in the show.

The “The Weekend Ka Vaar” episode will be taking place tomorrow and it will be interesting to see who Salman Khan would be bashing and who he would be praising.

We have previously seen how during “Weekend Ka Vaar” episodes guests do come on the show where they interact with the host and the contestants of the show.

As per sources, Kangana Ranut will be gracing the show where she would be promoting her upcoming movie “Tejas”

She would be also interacting with the host Salman Khan, the contestants and would be having some fun segments with them.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Neil Bhatt decodes the plan of other contestants, explains Aishwarya how they are trying to separate them; accepts being boring in the game)

Whether she would be entering the house or not is still a question mark where she would be mingling with the contestants of the show.

Munawar was the winner of “Lock Upp Season 1” where he emerged as the winner of the show and Kangana was the host and she had guided him in the show.

Well, until now Munawar hasn’t come out as an individual and the fans are waiting for him to begin the game.

It will be interesting to see what Kangana would tell Munawar and his game .

Are you excited to see Kangana and Munawar back on stage?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bebika Dhurve to be the first guest on Bigg Buzz hosted by Krusha Abhishek)