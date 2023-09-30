Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Kanwar Dhillon and Isha Malviya shoot for the promo of the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

The new season is all set to begin from the 15th of October 2023 and it will air on Weekends at 9 : 00 PM and on Weekends at 10 : 00 Pm.

Many celebrities have been confirmed while some are still being approached to be part of the show.

Two names that were doing the rounds that were confirmed were Kanwar Dhillon and Isha Malviya.

The actress in one of the entertainment portals did confirm her participation in the show whereas Kanwar hasn’t yet denied or confirmed the news.

Fan clubs and fans believe that they are the confirmed contestant of the show and have shot for the promo of the show as both have shared the photos of the makeup room and hence they are guessing that might be the actors who are shooting for the show.

Well, the fans are already excited to see Isha Malviya and Kanwar Dhillon as the confirmed contestants of the show.

