Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Karan Johar supports Ankita Lokhande and tells Vicky that she respects his family and he knows it then why doesn’t she get it in return

Karan during the “Weekend Ka Vaar" episode will support Ankita as he would feel bad for the things that her mother – in – law has said about her and hence he was questioning Vicky about it.
Karan

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well when it comes to TRP ratings and is among the top twenty shows when it comes to TRP ratings.

Ankita and Vicky are coming out as very strong contestants of the show as since day one they have been playing the game and making their place strong in the audience's hearts.

We have often seen them fighting and having issues where they two keep blaming each other for some or the other reason. Netizens feel that they would have issues post the show as Vicky doesn’t talk properly to Ankita.

Ankita breaks down as she doesn’t know what is going wrong between Vicky and her.

We also saw the clip where Vicky was about to hit Ankita and we did see for a second how petrified she looked.

They keep having arguments where to a point Ankita also told him that she would want to end the marriage and once she is out she will think about her decision.

This week was the family week where the contestant’s family members came and gave them love and support so that they could give their best during the finale of the show.

When Vicky Jain’s mother entered the house she did say some things to Ankita which didn't go down well with the audience or the contestants of the show.

Post coming out of the house when she has given interviews she has said a lot of negative and unpleasant things about Ankita which has become the talk on social media.

In a conversation with Vicky, Karan will mention something about what Vicky's mother said about Ankita, but he will pause and refrain from revealing it so that Ankita doesn’t feel bad or hurt.

The host will support Ankit and will tell that the actress hasn’t raised her voice against Vicky’s mother and she has always respected him and when she respects them so much.

Karan would question Vicky and will tell him to think about how much she respects him and his family and in return what she is getting.

