Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Karan Kundrra, Pooja Bhatt, Shalin Bhanot, Sandiip Sikcand and Amruta Khanvilkar to enter the show to support their favorite contestant

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is just a few days away from the finale of the show and soon the winner of the season will be announced.

Ankita, Abhishek, Munawar, Mannara and Arun are the top six contestants who have entered the finale week.

Bigg Boss will finally make the journey video of the contestants where they will get to see how they have performed in the show and the kind of graph they have had.

As per sources, in the upcoming episode celebrities will be coming on the show to support their favorite contestants.

Karan Kundrra who was the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 15 would be coming to support Munawar Faruqui.

Pooja Bhatt who emerged as the fifth runner up in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 will be supporting Mannara Chopra.

Shalin Bhanot who emerged as the fourth runner up of Bigg Boss Season 16 would be coming to support Abhishek Kumar.

Sandiip Sikcand will be coming on the show to support Arun Shetty.

Amruta Khanvilka will be entering the show to support Ankita Lokhande as the two are very good friends.

All finalists are really strong and it’s going to be difficult for the audience to judge who would be the winner of the show.

Well, soon the winner will be announced and this season would say a “Goodbye” to the audience as it really did well.

