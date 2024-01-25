Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Karan Kundrra, Pooja Bhatt, Shalin Bhanot, Sandiip Sikcand and Amruta Khanvilkar to enter the show to support their favorite contestant

The finale of the show is going to take place on Sunday and soon the winner will be announced. Karan Kundrra, Pooja Bhatt, Shalin Bhanot, Sandiip Sikcand and Amruta Khanvilkar will be entering the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 01/25/2024 - 17:34
Karan

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is just a few days away from the finale of the show and soon the winner of the season will be announced.

Ankita, Abhishek, Munawar, Mannara  and Arun are the top six contestants who have entered the finale week.

Bigg Boss will finally make the journey video of the contestants where they will get to see how they have performed in the show and the kind of graph they have had.

As per sources, in the upcoming episode celebrities will be coming on the show to support their favorite contestants.  

Karan Kundrra who was the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 15  would be coming to support Munawar Faruqui.

Pooja Bhatt who emerged as the fifth runner up in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 will be supporting Mannara Chopra.

Shalin Bhanot who emerged as the fourth runner up of Bigg Boss Season 16 would be coming to support Abhishek Kumar.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! The journey video of the contestants to be shown in front of the audience similar to Bigg Boss Season 13

Sandiip Sikcand will be coming on the show to support Arun Shetty.

Amruta Khanvilka will be entering the show to support Ankita Lokhande as the two are very good friends.

All finalists are really strong and it’s going to be difficult for the audience to judge who would be the winner of the show.

Well, soon the winner will be announced and this season would say a “Goodbye” to the audience as it really did well.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Exclusive! Munawar was boring in the show; he is more fun loving in the outside world: Ayesha Khan on Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors Khichdi 2 navid sole TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 01/25/2024 - 17:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
BARC Ratings
BARC Ratings: Bigg Boss sees a jump in TRP enters top five shows; Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si sees a raise in TRP enters top ten shows; TMD sees a drop in TRP, Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie and Bigg Boss
Manasi
Adorable: Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai actress Manasi Joshi Roy pays a SPECIAL VISIT on the sets of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si; Here’s why…
Munmun Dutta
Interesting: Munmun Dutta introduces us to the spot room on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; reveals she makes her own tea!(Watch Video)
Dhruv Tara
Exclusive: Fire catches on the set of SonySAB’s Dhruv Tara!
Baghin
Exclusive! Baghin is a powerful concept and it is not a typical drama: Mridula Oberoi
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Rohit Shetty offered Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 to Abhishek Kumar; THIS is how the actor reacted