Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya actress Sonal Vengurlekar approached to be part of the show

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and the makers of the show have already started to contact celebrities to be part of the show. As per sources, Kundali Bhagya actress Sonal Vengurlekar has been approached for the show.
Sonal Vengurlekar

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

( ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav opens up about his mystery girlfriend, “woh alag hai, Uski life bahut private hai…”

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

As per sources, Kundali Bhagya actress Sonal Vengurlekar has been approached for the show and the talks are on between the makers and her, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The last few seasons also she was offered the show but she declined it for some personal reason.

There is no doubt that fans would love to see her on the show as a contestant.

Well, the show is all set to begin from the last week of September and the new concept of the show is going to be couples vs singles.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Wow! Pratik Sehajpal talks about Elvish Yadav winning Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 says "The one who deserved won the show but Abhishek equally is the winner of the show"

 

