Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Madhuri Dixit and Sunil Shetty to grace the finale of the show to promote their upcoming show “Dance Deewane”

Bigg Boss is one of the most successful and loved shows on television and finally the finale of the show will take place on the 28th of January 2024. As per sources, Madhuri Dixit and Sunil Shetty will be gracing the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/23/2024 - 17:40
Madhuri

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is finally coming to an end and on the 28th January 2024 the finale of the show will take place and the winner will be announced.

This season has really been very successful and the show is among the top ten shows when it comes to the TRP ratings.

One of the reasons the show has been so successful is because of the show content, drama and fights the contestants are given.

We have see how the tiff between Ankita – Vicky became the talk of the town, Munawar and Mannar’s friendship was loved by the fans, how one can forget the numerous fights between Abhishek, Isha and Samarth.

( ALSO READ : What! Abhishek Kumar Nominates Samarth Jurel, Alleging Exploitation of Isha Malviya in Bigg Boss 17

Arun was a silent player in the season and he did have quite a few inputs in the show and he too has reached the final week.

As per sources, during the finale of the show Sunil Shetty and Madhuri Dixit will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming show “Dance Deewane”

They would be having some fun segments with the host of the show and they might also go inside the house and might interact with the contestants and would do some tasks with them.

Well, the finale of the show will be a grand one and finally this season will get the winner of the show.

All the contestants are strong, who do you think would be declared as the winner of the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Samarth Jurel unmasks Abhishek Kumar's fake gameplay in Bigg Boss House; says “Abhishek has a very set pattern of playing the game”

 

 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors Manisha Rani
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/23/2024 - 17:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
INDIAN IDOL
Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Mohnish Bahl to grace show episode to be dedicated to his mom late actress Nutan
Rinku
Exclusive! The X factor about my character is that it is a mix of expressions that range from comedy to emotional: Rinku Worah on shooting for Pashminna
Ankita
Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande bags Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 6 before exiting the house?
Bigg Boss Season 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Amongst Vicky, Ankita, Mannara, Munawar, Abhihsek and Arun, THIS is how one of the contestants would get eliminated just few days before finale
Hiba Nawab
Amazing! Hiba Nawab thrilled to learn a new dance form for Star Plus’ Jhanak; says ‘amazing journey of growth and self discovery’
Preety Agarwal
RIP: Tina Datta mourns the loss of good friend and fashion designer Preety Agarwal