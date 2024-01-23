Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Madhuri Dixit and Sunil Shetty to grace the finale of the show to promote their upcoming show “Dance Deewane”

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is finally coming to an end and on the 28th January 2024 the finale of the show will take place and the winner will be announced.

This season has really been very successful and the show is among the top ten shows when it comes to the TRP ratings.

One of the reasons the show has been so successful is because of the show content, drama and fights the contestants are given.

We have see how the tiff between Ankita – Vicky became the talk of the town, Munawar and Mannar’s friendship was loved by the fans, how one can forget the numerous fights between Abhishek, Isha and Samarth.

Arun was a silent player in the season and he did have quite a few inputs in the show and he too has reached the final week.

As per sources, during the finale of the show Sunil Shetty and Madhuri Dixit will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming show “Dance Deewane”

They would be having some fun segments with the host of the show and they might also go inside the house and might interact with the contestants and would do some tasks with them.

Well, the finale of the show will be a grand one and finally this season will get the winner of the show.

All the contestants are strong, who do you think would be declared as the winner of the show?

