Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This Maitree actor to participate in Bigg Boss 17?

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

As per sources, Maitree actor Samarth Jure has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, these days he is entertaining the audience with his performance in the show "Maitree"

The fans would love to see him on the reality show, as a new avatar they would get to see and but still a confirmation whether he is doing the show or no will be out only once the show goes on air or the actor speaks about it.

