Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Mannara Chopra breaks down in the house as the media targets her and calls her hypocrite

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is just six days away from the finale of the show and soon the show will get its winner.

Mannara Chopra is an Indian actress and model who predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films.

She has also won many awards down south and has been a successful actress there.

These days she is grabbing headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17.

Since day one she has been playing the game and she is the favorite of Bigg Boss and the audiences at times. She is the favorite of Salman Khan as he does take her side.

The one person she doesn’t get along with is Ankita Lokhande and they keep having fights in the house.

Her friendship with Munawar made headlines outside the house and the fans love to see them together but their friendship is on and off.

We have often seen them fighting and the arguments are really bad, though at times Munawar is clueless as to what the matter is.

In the upcoming episode, the media will be entering the house where journalists will be questioning the contestants and will be grilling them.

The maximum questions will be thrown at Mannara as she would be grilled the most.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Check out the nominated contestants of this week; one contestant’s journey to end this weekend)

Where the media journalist will tell her how her character assassinates other women on the show and that she is a hypocrite.

They also blamed her for blaming her in coming between Vicky and Ankita’s marriage and how she used Munawar in her game.

Post the media trial, Mannara will break down and she will be crying continuously and will be saying that it wasn’t fair that she was targeted during the media trial and this is not done as she feels Ankita was putting fuel to it.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Mannara continues these six days in the house.

What do you think will happen in the upcoming episode?

Let us know in the upcoming episode?

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Check out the nominated contestants of this week; one contestant’s journey to end this weekend