Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Mohammad Nazim to participate in the show?

Bigg Boss Season 17 will be beginning soon and the contestants are almost locked for the show. In the new promo Salman Khan has revealed that this year three different sides of Bigg Boss would be seen by the audience. As per sources, Mohammad Nazim has almost been confirmed for the show
Mohammad Nazim

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about. In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss is back with a new season and almost all the celebrities are locked in for the new season.

This time the theme of the show is couples vs singles.

As we had reported earlier, Ankita - Vicky Jain, YouTuber Arman Malik as Priya Malik, Neil - Aishwarya, Isha Malvia and Abhishek, Kanwar are Dhillion are the few confirmed contestants of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

As per sources, Mohammad Nazim has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show.

In the past seasons his name has popped up but things didn’t materize and hence he wasn’t part of the show, but this time seems like things have worked out and he might be part of the show.

The show is all set to go on air from the 15th of October 2023, it will air on Colors on weekdays at 10 : 00 pm and weekend at 9 : 00 pm.

The fans are excited for the new season and can't wait to see who the contestants would be.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

