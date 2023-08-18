Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Mohit Hiranandani and wife Steffi Kingham to participate in the show

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and the makers of the show have already started to contact celebrities to be part of the show. As per sources, Mohit Hiranandani and wife Steffi Kingham have been approached for the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 08/26/2023 - 17:41
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17

MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! The concept of Bigg Boss Season 14 of Seniors to be seen in the upcoming season?

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

As per sources, Mohit Hiranandani and wife Steffi Kingham have been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation for the same.

Well, the show is all set to begin from the last week of September and a new concept of the show is going to be couples vs singles.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Wow! Pratik Sehajpal talks about Elvish Yadav winning Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 says "The one who deserved won the show but Abhishek equally is the winner of the show"

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Abdu Rozik Shiv Thakare Sajid Khan Sumbul Nimrit Kaur Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Archana Gautam MC Stan Mandali Group Bigg Boss Season 16 Bigg Boss Season 17 Alice Kaushik Kanwar Dhillon ! Mohit Hiranandani Steffi Kingham
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 08/26/2023 - 17:41

