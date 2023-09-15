Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani to participate in the show together?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

As per sources, Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani have been approached for the show and the talks are on between them and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

For the earlier season, both of them have been approached individually to be part of the show but they have always declined the show.

This is the first time that they have been offered the show together and the fans are excited to see them on the show if things work out.

Recently, the promo of the show was out where Salman Khan did reveal that this season the audience would see three different sides of Bigg Boss.

Well, this year the concept of the show is Single/ Couples and almost all the contestants are locked in for the show.

The show is all set to begin from the 15th October 2023 and the fans are super excited for the new season.

