Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Munaawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar have the longest journey video; followed by Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra and Arun Srikanth Masettey

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 was a roller coaster ride where the show was quite successful and it had gained good TRPs and was among the top ten shows when it came to BARC ratings.

One of the reasons for the show to do so well was the drama, fights and content that the show was giving.

In yesterday’s episode, post the shocking elimination of Vicky Jain the show got the top five finalists of the show.

Ankita, Mannara, Abhishek, Munawar and Arun are the top five finalists of the show.

Every year Bigg Boss makes a journey video where he will show the contestants their journey and how they have performed which takes the contestants on an emotional ride.

This time Munawar and Abhishek is the longest video, almost 25 mins – 30 mins long where their fights and ups and downs would be shown.

Then Ankita would have a clip around 17 mins where they would show her love and romance with Vicky and would show the fights they had and she overcame it and reached the finale of the show.

Mannara’s video would be only for 15 mins where even her journey since she entered the show would be shown, her beginning days of her friendship with Muanwar and also the constant differences with Ankita and him were the highlight of her game.

Last Arun’s video will be shown as his would be in the duration of only for ten minutes as he wouldn’t have contributed to the show.

Well, the fight for the winner of the show will be really tough for the audience as all the contestants are strong enough and deserve to be the winner of the show.

Who according to you would be the winner of the show?

