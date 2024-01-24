Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Munaawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar have the longest journey video; followed by Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra and Arun Srikanth Masettey

Bigg Boss is finally coming to an end and this Sunday one would get to know who would be the winner of the show, soon the journey videos of the contestants would be shown and Munawar and Abhishek would be having the longest journey.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 01/24/2024 - 20:07
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 was a roller coaster ride where the show was quite successful and it had gained good TRPs and was among the top ten shows when it came to BARC ratings.

One of the reasons for the show to do so well was the drama, fights and content that the show was giving.

In yesterday’s episode, post the shocking elimination of Vicky Jain the show got the top five finalists of the show.

Ankita, Mannara, Abhishek, Munawar and Arun are the top five finalists of the show.

Every year Bigg Boss makes a journey video where he will show the contestants their journey and how they have performed which takes the contestants on an emotional ride.

This time Munawar and Abhishek is the longest video, almost 25 mins – 30 mins long where their fights and ups and downs would be shown.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Mannara Chopra breaks down as media targets her and calls her hypocrite

Then Ankita would have a clip around 17 mins where they would show her love and romance with Vicky and would show the fights they had and she overcame it and reached the finale of the show.

Mannara’s video would be only for 15 mins where even her journey since she entered the show would be shown, her beginning days of her friendship with Muanwar and also the constant differences with Ankita and him were the highlight of her game.

Last Arun’s video will be shown as his would be in the duration of only for ten minutes as he wouldn’t have contributed to the show.

Well, the fight for the winner of the show will be really tough for the audience as all the contestants are strong enough and deserve to be the winner of the show.

Who according to you would be the winner of the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! All contestants nominated in the last week; mid eviction to take place

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors Khichdi 2 navid sole
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 01/24/2024 - 20:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Pandya
Pandya Store Reunion? Your favourite celebs spotted!
Honeyy
Exclusive! Child artist Honeyy Soni roped in for Shashi Shumit production’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar
Munawar
Exclusive! Munawar was boring in the show; he is more fun loving in the outside world: Ayesha Khan on Bigg Boss 17
Shark
The Cinnamon Kitchen unveils the secret to guilt-free indulgence on Shark Tank India 3
Sagar
Aww! Sagar Parekh aka Samar from Anupamaa re-unites with his on-screen wife Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy and their picture is sure to give you major throwback memories
Vineet
Exclusive! Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Vineet Raina roped in for Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?