Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain get into an ugly argument; gets into a physical fight as the standup comedian holds Vicky’s collar

The show is nearing the finale day and soon the audience and the fans would know who the winner of the new season. Now Bigg Boss will announce the torture task which leads to an argument between Vicky and Munawar.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/16/2024 - 18:47
Munawar

MUMBAI: As the show is nearing its finale the contestants are going all out to give their best and secure their position in the finale.

Bigg Boss brought a twist in the show when it came to the nomination round as he announced that there would be a torture task where the team would be divided into two teams and the maximum people who leave the buzzer that team would be nominated.

Team A : Munawar, Abhishek, Mannara, Arun

Team B : Ankita, Vicky, Ayesha and Isha.

For the first round Team would be ties to a rope and their hand would be on the buzzer and as the other team would torture them by putting red chilies on them and all kind of things and whoever would leave the buzzer would be out of the task.  

In the first round Abhishek and Mannara will leave the buzzer as the red chilies would go into their eyes and full on torture would happen.

The next day during the second round Team B would play the game but before that only Vicky from the team would hide all the massalas and red chilli powder so that they could be there for a long time.

Munawar would see where he is hidden and as he would climb to take it, Vicky would pull him down and he would fall on the ground and would get angry and catch Vicky’s collar and this would result in a huge argument and a physical fight.

Arun and Abishek will also join the argument and thus the fight will take an ugly turn and all the contestants would be seen trying to calm both the sides.

Well, it will be interesting to see who would be nominated this week as it would be a week before the finale that their journey would come to an end.

What do you think about this fight between Munawar and Vicky Jain?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

