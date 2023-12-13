Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui becomes the first captain of this season defeats Mannara Chopra

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings as the show is among the top ten shows when it comes to TRP ratings.

One of the reasons is the content and drama the contestants have been giving the show and keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

The one thing that the audience was missing in this season is the way the task used to take place and how the nomination used to take place in the confession room.

This week the nomination took place in the nomination room and finally Bigg Boss announced that there would be a captaincy task.

Where the contestants would get a chance to remove the contestants that they wouldn’t like to see them in the captainship run.

As we reported earlier that Vicky will eliminate Aishwarya, Neil will eliminate Vicky and at the end Aishwarya will eliminate Ankita, Manara will eliminate Isha etc.

At the end Munawar and Mannara will be left where the contestants will have to choose who will become the captain of the house.

Almost everyone will choose Muanwar and he would become the first captain of the Bigg Boss house and would be safe from elimination next week.

Many of the contestants do get along with Munawar in the show but with Mannara losing the captaincy task it will be interesting to see how she would cooperate with Munawar.

