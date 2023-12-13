Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui becomes the first captain of this season defeats Mannara Chopra

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and celebrated shows of television and now finally the first captaincy task will take place. Munawar would become the first captain of the house.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 12/13/2023 - 19:20
Munawar

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings as the show is among the top ten shows when it comes to TRP ratings.

One of the reasons is the content and drama the contestants have been giving the show and keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

The one thing that the audience was missing in this season is the way the task used to take place and how the nomination used to take place in the confession room.

This week the nomination took place in the nomination room and finally Bigg Boss announced that there would be a captaincy task.

Where the contestants would get a chance to remove the contestants that they wouldn’t like to see them in the captainship run.

As we reported earlier that Vicky will eliminate Aishwarya, Neil will eliminate Vicky and at the end Aishwarya will eliminate Ankita, Manara will eliminate Isha etc.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Isha Malviya breaks up with Samarth Jurel for this shocking reason; the relationship comes to an end

At the end Munawar and Mannara will be left where the contestants will have to choose who will become the captain of the house.

Almost everyone will choose Muanwar and he would become the first captain of the Bigg Boss house and would be safe from elimination next week.

Many of the contestants do get along with Munawar in the show but with Mannara losing the captaincy task it will be interesting to see how she would cooperate with Munawar.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss demolishes Dil, Dimaag and Dum room, categorises the contestant into groups of bitching on the show, contribution to the show and no individuality

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors Khichdi 2 navid sole TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 12/13/2023 - 19:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Amazing! Shoot for Welcome To The Jungle has begun, here’s a fun behind-the-scene video that you shouldn’t miss
MUMBAI: Welcome and Welcome 2, directed by Anees Bazmee were two movies that did amazingly well as it made us laugh out...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Destiny! Manish unknowingly does pag-phera of his both granddaughters
MUMBAI:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Exclusive! “What I am doing in the show, I have never done before” Kusha Kapila on her show Dehati Ladke
MUMBAI: Actress Khushi Kapila has been moving the house of the fan of them not only with her beautiful comic time in...
Sad! Sara Khan annocues her break up with boyfriend Shantanu Raje says “ Have parted amicably”
MUMBAI: Sara Khan is a very prominent actor who is very popular for her role in many popular TV shows. She is recently...
Dance + Pro Captain Punit Pathak To Be A Part Of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein?
MUMBAI : Dance + Pro captain Punit Pathak was spotted at the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and has riffed many...
Exclusive! “I am now looking forward to do simple characters displaying simplicity with beauty”
MUMBAI: Actor Aasif Khan has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing the attention with his beautiful...
Recent Stories
Welcome
Amazing! Shoot for Welcome To The Jungle has begun, here’s a fun behind-the-scene video that you shouldn’t miss
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sara Khan,Ali Merchant, Ram Milayi Jodi, Bay Khudi, Bahgya Lakshmi, Kawach, Spy Bahu,Bigg Boss,TV news,Sasural Simar Ka,TellyCha
Sad! Sara Khan annocues her break up with boyfriend Shantanu Raje says “ Have parted amicably”
Kapil
Kya Baat Hai! Netizens reveal what do them except from The Kapil Sharma Show that will stream on Netflix in a couple of weeks
Bharti Patil
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a blessed show: Bharti Patil
Bhavika
Exclusive! Bhavika Sharma is my dearest friend on-screen and off-screen: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ankita Khare
1
Kundali Bhagya’s on-screen sisters Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih’s Swiss Diaries are sure to give you wanderlust!
Year Ender Special
Year Ender Special: TV actors who got married in 2023!