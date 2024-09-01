Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui’s sisters royally ignored Ayesha Khan as she meet Mannara and the rest of the contestants

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 has begun and the contestants are going all out to play the game and make their presence felt in the house.

In the first week itself, a lot of things happened and there were so many fights and drama.

Munawar Faruqui is one of the confirmed contestants of the show and the fans are expecting to play well and reach the finale of the show.

He is considered one of the strongest contestants and now with the entry of Ayesha Khan he is only being seen in the show.

Some of the allegations Munawar also accepted and told that in the beginning of the show he was showing that he was with Nazila as he wanted the fans' support.

He made headlines when Ayesha entered the house and put allegations on him stating that he had two timed her and he was cheating on her and did his character assassination.

For which during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan lashed out at Ayesha and told her that she is only using Munawar to be in the game and that she hasn’t come for apology and all and only came for fame and identity.

Now in the upcoming episode, the “Family Week” will take place where the contestant family members will come and meet them where the “Freeze Task” would take place where the contestants would be in the freeze more when the family members ould visit and they would be released slowly by Bigg Boss.

From Munawar’s side his sister would enter the house and she would royally ignore Ayesha as she comes out to greet Mannara and the rest of the contestants when they are in the “Freeze” mode.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Munawar reacts to this behavior and will Ayesha react back to his sister.

What do you think will be the reaction?

