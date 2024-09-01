Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui’s sisters royally ignored Ayesha Khan as she meet Mannara and the rest of the contestants

Muanwar is seen as one of the strongest contestants of the show and now during the “Family Week” his sister comes in and this is show she welcomes Ayesha Khan.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/09/2024 - 18:55
Bigg Boss Season 17

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 has begun and the contestants are going all out to play the game and make their presence felt in the house.

In the first week itself, a lot of things happened and there were so many fights and drama.

Munawar Faruqui is one of the confirmed contestants of the show and the fans are expecting to play well and reach the finale of the show.

He is considered one of the strongest contestants and now with the entry of Ayesha Khan he is only being seen in the show.

Some of the allegations Munawar also accepted and told that in the beginning of the show he was showing that he was with Nazila as he wanted the fans' support.

He made headlines when Ayesha entered the house and put allegations on him stating that he had two timed her and he was cheating on her and did his character assassination.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Mannara Chopra and Ayesha Khan lash out at Munawar Faruqui and expose his double standards, say “If I love you, I will tell it in front of the whole world, but you have confused me completely”

For which during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan lashed out at Ayesha and told her that she is only using Munawar to be in the game and that she hasn’t come for apology and all and only came for fame and identity.

Now in the upcoming episode, the “Family Week” will take place where the contestant family members will come and meet them where the “Freeze Task” would take place where the contestants would be in the freeze more when the family members ould visit and they would be released slowly by Bigg Boss.

From Munawar’s side his sister would enter the house and  she would royally ignore Ayesha as she comes out to greet Mannara and the rest of the contestants when they are in the “Freeze” mode.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Munawar reacts to this behavior and will Ayesha react back to his sister.

What do you think will be the reaction?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Munawar Faruqui denies having any feelings for Ayesha Khan

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

