Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Netizens predict this contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss this coming weekend and chose this contestant to be saved

This week the contestants who have been nominated are very strong and have a good fan following and hence it would be difficult for the netizens to choose who would be saved and who would be eliminated.
Bigg

MUMBAI: The nomination task took place yesterday and for the first time in this season we did how the task took place in the confession room.

The contestants have finally nominated the contestants for this well and somewhere all of them are strong contestants.

Abhishek Kumar, Vicky Jain, KhanZaadi and Neil Bhatt have been nominated for this week and somewhere all of them are strong.

If one sees since day one Abhishek, Vicky and KhaanZaadi have been contributing to the show and have been seen and have made a place in the hearts of the audience.

Their maximum fights and drama have happened between them and somewhere they are seen in the show.

If one talks about Neil he is hardly seen in the show but he is trying slowly to come into the game, Vicky changed the game when he saved Anurag and nominated Neil for the entire season.

But Neil is a silent player but hasn't been seen so much on screen and hence he would have a little chance to be saved.

Now we ran a poll on our Social media handle and the netizens have reacted to the contestant they would want to save and would like to eliminate.

The audience feel that Abhishek and Vicky should be saved as somewhere they are running the show and giving so much content to the show.

On the other hand, they feel that KhanZaadi and Neil might get eliminated in the show.

They feel that KhaanZaadi gives content but her fights are really bad and at times she is very irritating whereas Neil is a silent player and he hasn't been seen much in the show.

Well, as of now KhanZaadi and Neil seem to be the two contestants who the audience would like to evict and would like to save Abhishek and Vicky.

