Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! A new side to Munawar Faruqui is exposed post the entry of wild card contestant Ayesha Khan

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui had become a household name after his stint in the show ‘Lock Upp’.

He emerged as the winner and was the favourite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show, considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes and took the trophy home with Rs. 20 lakhs cash prize and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty. Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines for his participation in the reality show "Bigg Boss Season 17.

He has been playing the game well and a couple of times, Salman Khan praised him for the way he is playing and how he gets along with Vicky, Ankita and Mannara.

The fans love watching his game and view him as a strong contestant of the show.

Recently his present girlfriend Ayesha Khan has entered the show as a wild card entry and before entering the show she has accused him on two timing her in the relationship.

Now in the upcoming episode, in the Bigg Boss house Ayesha will give a haircut to Munawar and will tell him that since she has given him such a good haircut and he is looking so good, he should go and tell the contestants about it.

Muanwar would show a very different side as he would start caring for Ayesha and will also tell the housemates about the hair cut.

Now the audience will get to see a different Munawar as until now he didn’t come out and play the game and show a different side which is coming out post the entry of Ayesha Khan.

Well, it will be interacting to see if the audience would be able to connect with him or not.

