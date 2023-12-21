Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! A new side to Munawar Faruqui is exposed post the entry of wild card contestant Ayesha Khan

Munawar is one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss and these days he is making headlines as his current girlfriend Ayesha has entered the house as a wild card contestant and has revealed a lot of things about the standup comedian.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 12/21/2023 - 21:14
Munawar

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui had become a household name after his stint in the show ‘Lock Upp’.

He emerged as the winner and was the favourite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show, considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes and took the trophy home with Rs. 20 lakhs cash prize and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty. Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines for his participation in the reality show "Bigg Boss Season 17.

He has been playing the game well and a couple of times, Salman Khan praised him for the way he is playing and how he gets along with Vicky, Ankita and Mannara.

The fans love watching his game and view him as a strong contestant of the show.

Recently his present girlfriend Ayesha Khan has entered the show as a wild card entry and before entering the show she has accused him on two timing her in the relationship.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 17's Munawar Faruqui promises much more to expect from him; says "Abhi tak maine khelna start bhi nahi kiya hai"

Now in the upcoming episode, in the Bigg Boss house Ayesha will give a haircut to Munawar and will tell him that since she has given him such a good haircut and he is looking so good, he should go and tell the contestants about it.

Muanwar would show a very different side as he would start caring for Ayesha and will also tell the housemates about the hair cut.

Now the audience will get to see a different Munawar as until now he didn’t come out and play the game and show a different side which is coming out post the entry of Ayesha Khan.

Well, it will be interacting to see if the audience would be able to connect with him or not.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Kangana Ranaut to come face to face with Munawar Faruqui post Lock Upp as she would be gracing the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode to promote her upcoming movie “Tejas”

Archana Gautam Archana Gautam Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Colors Nimrit Kaur Ahluawalia Punit J Pathak Shiv Thakre Bigg Boss Abdu Gulshan Gautam MC Stan Salman Khan TellyChakkar Sajid Khan Farah Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Ayesha Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 12/21/2023 - 21:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Interesting! Salaar: Supriya Menon Shares Exclusive Location Pics with Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran; Fans Excited
MUMBAI: With the release of the highly anticipated mass action thriller Salaar just around the corner, Prithviraj...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! A new side to Munawar Faruqui is exposed post the entry of wild card contestant Ayesha Khan
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui had become a household name after his stint in the show ‘Lock Upp’.He emerged as the winner and...
Fascinating! Shah Rukh Khan Reveals When He Will Begin Shooting for His Next Film After 'Dunki' Release
MUMBAI: As the highly anticipated film 'Dunki' hits theatres, Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood icon, provides insights...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : What! Check out Mannara Chopra’s ‘Moye Moye” moment on the show
MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra is an Indian actress and model who predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada...
Wow! Actress Isha Talwar's latest post on Instagram grabs attention, fans are asking, “Are you hinting at season 3 of Mirzapur?”
MUMBAI : Actress Isha Talwar is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have especially on OTT platform, with her...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Aww! On marriage special episode Shiv Thakare has a special guest on the show
MUMBAI :Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.Later,...
Recent Stories
Supriya
Interesting! Salaar: Supriya Menon Shares Exclusive Location Pics with Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran; Fans Excited
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mannara
Bigg Boss Season 17 : What! Check out Mannara Chopra’s ‘Moye Moye” moment on the show
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Aww! On marriage special episode Shiv Thakare has a special guest on the show
Isha
Bigg Boss Season 17: Kya Baat Hai! Isha Malviya becomes the new captain of the house
Bigg
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Check out who is nominated for this week; and this YouTuber seems to be in danger
BARC Ratings
BARC Ratings: YRKKH sees a jump in TRPs enters top five shows; BKAS sees a rise in TRP; Bigg Boss sees a drop; Kumkum Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi sees huge drop in TRP; GHKKPM tops the list followed by Imlie, Anupamaa, YRKKH and Shiv Tandav
Shrenu Parikh
Congrats! Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre look all things divine and romantic as they get hitched for life (View Pics)