Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Nischay Malhan to participate in the show?

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and the preparation for the new season has begun. As per sources, Abhishek Malhan's brother Nischay Malhan has been approached for the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 17:19
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

( Also Read - Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! The concept of Bigg Boss Season 14 of Seniors to be seen in the upcoming season?

As per sources, Abhishek Malhan's brother Nischay Malhan has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show, and he is keen on being part of the show.

Nischay Malhan came in the public limelight when he went all out to support his brother Abhishek Malhan and the fans loved the support and love between the brothers.

Nischay also has a massive fan following and he has almost 1.20 crore subscribers on YouTube.

Well, it will be interesting to see Nischay Malhan on the show.

The show is all set to begin from 20th October 2023 and a new concept of the show is going to be couples vs singles.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.'

ALSO READ :Wow! Pratik Sehajpal talks about Elvish Yadav winning Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 says "The one who deserved won the show but Abhishek equally is the winner of the show"

