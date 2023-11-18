Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! No elimination to take place this “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well at the BARC ratings and it is having a good TRP ratings and it entered the top five shows.

This week a lot has happened in the show where Ankita and Vicky had differences where even their rooms were changed. Abhishek as usual was having his tiff with everyone.

We also saw how KhanZaadi and Abhishek were getting close to each other but that also faded away and Munawar also had a fight with her.

Anurag and Arun also had a physical fight with each other where then Anurag and he also complained about Salman Khan targeting his fan clubs.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode is one of the most awaited episodes of the show as Salman Khan would come and give an insight about how the week has gone and who has performed well and who would get praises and who wouldn’t.

The nominated contestants for this week are Anurag Dhobal, Ankita Lokande, Sunny Arya, KhanZaadi and Abhishek Kumar.

Today one of them would get eliminated from the show and their journey would come to an end.

As per sources, there could be a possibility that there wouldn’t be any elimination this week and all the contestants would be saved.

Salman Khan took the case of Ankita, Manara and Munawar and told them to buckle up their game or else they will be left behind in the game.

