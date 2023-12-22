Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Not Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Mnaisha Rani to enter as wild card contestant in Bigg Boss

Manisha Rani rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 2 OTT where she played the game real well and emerged as one of the finalists of the show. Now there is news that she might enter Bigg Boss Season 17.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 12/22/2023 - 19:01
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17

MUMBAI : Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

She was one of the most entertaining contestants of the show and her love for Jad was loved by the audience as she comes across as a very pure soul.

She is a very honest contestant and her friendship with Bebika is loved by the fans. She takes care of her very well and guides her in the right direction.

She also flaunted her likeness for Elvish and tried to make him jealous, but she had made things clear that she doesn’t feel for him and that it's all for the game.

She reached the finale of the show and was the second runner - up in it.

( ALSO READ : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! This week “Teen Ka Tadka” theme on the show; guest choreographers Sanam Johar, Paul Marhal, Shweta Warrier to join the contestants to perform this week

Post Bigg Boss she hasn’t done many projects but has been seen in many music videos.

Since Bigg Boss Season 17 the fans had wanted to see Manisha in the show as a contestant but things didn’t work.

As per sources, Manisha Rani will be entering the show as a wild card though there is no confirmation on the same.

We all know that Manisha is suitable for the game as everyone has seen her game in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 where she played the game extremely well and won the hearts of the audien

She was quite entertaining as hence she was in the top three finalists.

Well, it will be interesting to see Manisha in the show and we are sure she will spike up the entertainment quotient in the show.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! This week “Teen Ka Tadka” theme on the show; guest choreographers Sanam Johar, Paul Marhal, Shweta Warrier to join the contestants to perform this week

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors Manisha Rani
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 12/22/2023 - 19:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Dunki's director Rajkumar Hirani's lovely yet filmy love story; A journey of his arranged marriage to a pilot
MUMBAI : Among the most influential directors in Hindi film history is without a doubt Rajkumar Hirani. We use the word...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Not Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Mnaisha Rani to enter as wild card contestant in Bigg Boss
MUMBAI : Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Abhishek Kumar gets slammed by Salman Khan for his behavior this week
Abhihsek Kumar since day one has been playing the game and is seen in the show.MUMBAI: We did see how in the initial...
Rachi Sharma on Kisan Diwas
MUMBAI: Rachi Sharma, who essays the role of Poorvi in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya said, “Kisan Diwas is celebrated to...
Wow! Sajid Nadiadwala And Salman Khan’s latest appearance raises speculation about a new collaborative project? Here’s the truth?
MUMBAI : Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, the film industry's powerful duo, have consistently given audiences...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Sad! Tanisha Mukerjee reveals the one special person in her life dedicates her performance to him
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
Recent Stories
Dunki
Wow! Dunki's director Rajkumar Hirani's lovely yet filmy love story; A journey of his arranged marriage to a pilot
Latest Video
Related Stories
Abhishek
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Abhishek Kumar gets slammed by Salman Khan for his behavior this week
1
Rachi Sharma on Kisan Diwas
Tanisha
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Sad! Tanisha Mukerjee reveals the one special person in her life dedicates her performance to him
Shrimad Ramayan
Exclusive! I will express myself using my eyes this time in the role of Hanuman: Nirbhay Wadhwa on being a part of Shrimad Ramayan
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Exclusive! The audience won't be able to relate Shikha until she opens up, have discussed the same with the creative team of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Astha Agarwal
Abhishek Sharma
Exclusive! There are a lot of veteran actors and it is a lovely environment to work in: Abhishek Sharma on shooting for Pandya Store