Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Not Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Mnaisha Rani to enter as wild card contestant in Bigg Boss

MUMBAI : Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

She was one of the most entertaining contestants of the show and her love for Jad was loved by the audience as she comes across as a very pure soul.

She is a very honest contestant and her friendship with Bebika is loved by the fans. She takes care of her very well and guides her in the right direction.

She also flaunted her likeness for Elvish and tried to make him jealous, but she had made things clear that she doesn’t feel for him and that it's all for the game.

She reached the finale of the show and was the second runner - up in it.

Post Bigg Boss she hasn’t done many projects but has been seen in many music videos.

Since Bigg Boss Season 17 the fans had wanted to see Manisha in the show as a contestant but things didn’t work.

As per sources, Manisha Rani will be entering the show as a wild card though there is no confirmation on the same.

We all know that Manisha is suitable for the game as everyone has seen her game in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 where she played the game extremely well and won the hearts of the audien

She was quite entertaining as hence she was in the top three finalists.

Well, it will be interesting to see Manisha in the show and we are sure she will spike up the entertainment quotient in the show.

