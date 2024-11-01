Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Not Salman Khan but Karan Johar to host “Weekend Ka Vaar” this week

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is nearing the finale and the fights – drama continues in the house.

This week was dedicated to the family of the contestant where all their family members had come and greeted them and gave an insight about how they are doing in the show.

We saw when Vicky Jain’s mother entered the show how she told Ankita about the kick incident and how she slapped Vicky and how his dad called her mother and asked her about how you have brought up your child and Ankita seemed upset about it.

Ankita’s mom came inside and told the husband – wife that their fights are happening its really bad and outside the people are speaking about it.

Arun’s wife came with their daughter and she was informed about the miscarriage that she had and the influencer broke down on hearing the news.

Abhishek’s Mom will also come and will support him and tell him to be more strong, Isha’s dad might advise her to be away from Samarth.

The one incident that took the limelight was Ayesha Khan exposing Munawar and revealing everything about him to how he used Nazilia and cheated on her and then went on to Ayesha without breaking up with Nazilia.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Check out the nominated contestants of this week; one contestant’s journey to end this weekend)

Now the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode will take place tomorrow and this week Salman Khan won’t be hosting the show owing to prior commitments and hence Karan Johar once again will be hosting the show.

He would come and would be giving an insight on how the week has been and how the contestants have performed.

Well, it will be interesting to see who among the nominated contestants would get eliminated this week as all seems to be strong.

What do you think about whose journey would come to an end?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Check out the nominated contestants of this week; one contestant’s journey to end this weekend)