Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Only three contestants nominated for this week; one of them to say “Goodbye” this weekend

There is a lot happening in the Bigg Boss house and the contestants are giving their best and now the nomination task has taken place and here we bring you the nominated contestant for this week and one of them would say “Goodbye” to the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 14:01
Bigg Boss Season 17

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well and the audience loves the show as a lot of drama and fights are taking place.

The contestants that are been seen in the show are Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara, KhanZaadi, Munawar, Abhishek and Isha are playing the game and the audience are liking their game.

Neil, Aishwarya, Rinku are trying their best to play the game and slowly are starting to play the game.

We did see with Samarth Jurel entry in the show how the focus has shifted to Abhishek and Isha’s love story and how he broke down and how the housemates were seen making him feel better.

Also Vicky and Ankita continue to have problems with each other as the latter does feel left out as Vicky is with everyone and not with her and regarding this the both always have arguments.

KhanZaadi, Munawar and Mannara are also playing the game and are seen everywhere and the audience are liking the three of them.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 17: Exclusive! Is Model Manasvi Mamgai who backed out of the show, entering as a wild card contestant?

In the upcoming episode, the nomination task would take place where the contestants would nominate each other.

As per the live feed the nominated contestants for this week are Isha, Neil and Sana there could be a possibility that more names could join in but as of now only these three contestants have been nominated and whoever gets less votes would be eliminated from the show.

There is no doubt that Isha and Neil are quite strong in the game but Sana would have to up the game in order to stay in the game.

But it will be interesting to see if new names would join in the list or not.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17: What! Isha Malviya questions Abhihsek to why he didn't work for their relationship

 
 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 14:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel get into a heated argument as the latter warns Abhishek to stay away from Isha asks him to stop playing with Isha’s mind and makes it clear that he is her boyfriend
MUMBAI: We have already seen how Abhishek and Isha’s love story made headlines outside and inside of Bigg Boss.Even on...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Wow! Wagle family to appear on Kaun Banega Crorepati?
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Wow! Pashminna participate in the Shikara race
MUMBAI: A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Exclusive! Tanaaz Irani bags Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television.The star Plus show has taken a leap...
Exclusive! I realized that I have a knack of directing and was inclined towards learning all what goes behind the camera: Fahmaan Khan
MUMBAI:Fahmaan Khan is a talented actor and needs no introduction.He has been a part of television’s most popular daily...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Wow! Angad comes to Save Sahiba, Angad tries to kill Romi
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Recent Stories
Ananya Panday
Happy Birthday! On Ananya Panday’s birthday, here are some times when she raised the temperature with her bikini looks
Latest Video
Related Stories
BIGG BOSS
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel get into a heated argument as the latter warns Abhishek to stay away from Isha asks him to stop playing with Isha’s mind and makes it clear that he is her boyfriend
Tanaaz
Exclusive! Tanaaz Irani bags Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Fahmaan Khan
Exclusive! I realized that I have a knack of directing and was inclined towards learning all what goes behind the camera: Fahmaan Khan
Elvish Yadav
Elvish Yadav Joins Temptation Island India on JioCinema
Vishal Aditya
EXCLUSIVE! Vishal Aditya on working with Kanika Mann in Chand Jalne Laga: She is very desi and a chilled out person, I see innocence in her smile
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: What! Isha Malviya questions Abhihsek to why he didn't work for their relationship