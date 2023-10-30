Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Only three contestants nominated for this week; one of them to say “Goodbye” this weekend

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well and the audience loves the show as a lot of drama and fights are taking place.

The contestants that are been seen in the show are Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara, KhanZaadi, Munawar, Abhishek and Isha are playing the game and the audience are liking their game.

Neil, Aishwarya, Rinku are trying their best to play the game and slowly are starting to play the game.

We did see with Samarth Jurel entry in the show how the focus has shifted to Abhishek and Isha’s love story and how he broke down and how the housemates were seen making him feel better.

Also Vicky and Ankita continue to have problems with each other as the latter does feel left out as Vicky is with everyone and not with her and regarding this the both always have arguments.

KhanZaadi, Munawar and Mannara are also playing the game and are seen everywhere and the audience are liking the three of them.

In the upcoming episode, the nomination task would take place where the contestants would nominate each other.

As per the live feed the nominated contestants for this week are Isha, Neil and Sana there could be a possibility that more names could join in but as of now only these three contestants have been nominated and whoever gets less votes would be eliminated from the show.

There is no doubt that Isha and Neil are quite strong in the game but Sana would have to up the game in order to stay in the game.

But it will be interesting to see if new names would join in the list or not.

